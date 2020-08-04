1 More Dead in Samui Ferry Sinking, Inquiry Underway

KOH SAMUI — Police say they found the body of a crew member while searching for four missing people from a ferry that sank off the coast of Koh Samui, bringing the death toll to two while three more are still missing.

Senior Sgt. Maj. Sumneang Sungleung of Samui Marine Police said by phone Tuesday that the body that rescue workers found near Koh Mat Kong Monday belonged to one of the people on the Raja 4 ferry, which sank Saturday.

Sumneang said rescue workers are continuing their search Tuesday for the other three missing people.

On Monday, Surat Thani governor Chuwit Jinto said that Navy Seals had been brought in to help find the missing.

Chuwit also gave 50,000 baht in aid money to Nusra Srisuwan, the widow of Tewin Surat, 44, the captain of the boat who drowned. The family will also be given a payout of about 1.8 million baht over 10 years in compensation money.

The Marine Department said it will summon the Raja Ferry operator as well as the owner of the garbage trucks that the ferry had been transporting for questioning. Investigators will find out whether any safety regulations were flaunted.

