Man Drowns After Tour Boat Capsizes off Southern Coast

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — An elderly male drowned and another one was missing after a tour boat had capsized due to strong winds and a heavy downpour in the sea off southern Thailand on Monday.

The long-tailed boat was carrying eight passengers from Ao Thong Nian bay in Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province to watch dolphins when the winds and rain suddenly turned the sea into turbulence, said provincial Governor Siriphat Phatkul.

Local villagers have rescued six of the passengers, including three children aged between six and 10 years, and brought them to safety on shore, according to the provincial governor.

However, a 54-year-old man drowned after the boat had overturned while another 63-year-old passenger was reportedly missing.

Divers have been searching the sea for the missing man.