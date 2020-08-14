Chula Students To Defy University’s Ban on Gov’t Protest

BANGKOK — Student protesters at the elite Chulalongkorn University announced they will proceed with their rally on Friday afternoon despite the administration’s venue ban.

The university issued a statement earlier on Friday saying their application to request a use of the campus space for political activities was submitted too late, and rejected their submission just hours before the protest scheduled was to be held.

“As we’re concerned about the well-being and safety of our students and community, we’re not able to approve the rally,” the statement said. “The university has always supported student activities, but they must be within the boundaries of the Constitution and the laws.”

The statement also stated that any activities within its grounds must be academic and must not make any references to the monarchy.

But the organizers, who called themselves “The Spring Movement” and “The Chula Party,” said their rally against the government will go ahead regardless of the ban and warnings of disciplinary actions.

The protest is set to take place at a plaza in front of statues of kings Rama V and Rama VI.

“4pm confirmed!,” the group posted on its Facebook. “You can cut all the flowers, but you can’t keep spring from coming.”

At Mahidol University, the organizers of another anti-government rally also pledged to defy their university’s ban on gathering. The rally is expected to take place at the main campus in Salaya on Tuesday at 6pm.

“We can confirm that the rally will push forward as scheduled,” the Coalition of Salaya Students announced. “We will sacrifice for the community at large, which is our duty as a Mahidol student.”



