Tropical Storm ‘Noul’ to Slam into Isaan This Weekend

BANGKOK — Meteorologists said Thursday the northeastern region will be hardest hit by the incoming tropical storm Noul this weekend.

Tropical storm Noul, currently approaching the Vietnam coast is expected to move into Thailand Friday and hit the northeastern provinces through the weekend, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

“Bangkok should experience some rain, but nothing much to be worried about,” Seree Supratid, director of the weather center at Rangsit University said. “Central Isaan, however, should definitely see some flooding on the 19th.”

Seree said that Mukdahan, Kalasin, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, and Yasothon especially should be on alert for flash floods.

The meteorological department’s Thursday notice said that from Friday through Saturday, most provinces in the northeast, east, and south will be affected, as well as parts of the central region. Bangkok should expect a 60 percent chance of rain, with lows of 24C and highs of 35C.