Prayut Tells Police to Speed Up ‘Boss Red Bull’ Extradition

BANGKOK — PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday said he has instructed the police to redouble their effort to extradite the Red Bull empire heir who was accused of killing a policeman in a 2012 hit-and-run incident.

Gen. Prayut said the police are currently coordinating with the international police network to issue an Interpol Red Notice against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya after the court approved a new arrest warrant against him in August. However, police officials refused to specify the time frame and said that the request is still in the pipeline at the moment.

“After we get the Red Notice, we have to see whether we can locate the suspect,” Prayut said. “If we’re able to locate him, we will begin the extradition process to bring him to trial in Thailand. I’ve reiterated all the relevant agencies to speed up the process.”

Three charges, which include reckless driving, refusing to help the injured person, and possessing illicit drugs, were pressed against Vorayuth in August. However, the prosecutors decided last Friday to indict only two charges of reckless driving and drug use against him.

The case against the billionaire scion was reopened just weeks after a controversial decision to drop the case by the prosecutors due to “insufficient evidence.”

Police hoped that the Red Notice would help bring Vorayuth, who is believed to be residing overseas, to justice in Thailand.

The notice allows police forces around the world to locate and detain the suspects pending the formal extradition in their own countries. However, the previous notice issued against him in 2017 was withdrawn without explanations months after it was posted.

Thonglor police superintendent Samphan Leungsajjakul, whose jurisdiction covered the crash site, said he is waiting for documents on the indictment from the prosecutor office.

The document will then be forwarded to the police’s foreign affairs office to apply for a new Red Notice, he added.

“If it is confirmed that Vorayuth is fleeing overseas, we will ask the national police force to coordinate with the Interpol to issue him a Red Notice,” Col. Samphan said.