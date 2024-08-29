Court Grants Bail to 8 Defendants in ‘Boss Red Bull’ Case

BANGKOK — The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases has accepted the indictment against eight defendants who allegedly used their power to alter the reported speed of the car driven by Red Bull scion, which led to a fatal accident involving a police officer.

The court has provisionally released all eight defendants, but on condition that they are not allowed to leave the country.

On August 29, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Police General Somyot Poompanmoung and seven other defendants in a corruption case through the Special Prosecutor for Anti-Corruption Cases 1.

This case stems from an incident that occurred around 5:20 a.m. on September 3, 2012, when Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya crashed his Ferrari into the rear of a motorcycle driven by Pol. Sgt. Maj. Wichian Klanprasert, killing the officer at the entrance of Soi Sukhumvit 49.

Thonglor Police Station investigators then conducted an investigation and collected evidence related to the traffic case, including a report from the Central Forensic Science Division. This report, which analyzed the car driven by Vorayuth using CCTV footage and real distance measurements, calculated an average speed of 177 kilometers per hour, with a possible margin of error of 17 kilometers per hour.

Investigators then forwarded the case to prosecutors at the Southern Bangkok Criminal Case Office and recommended that Vorayuth be prosecuted for reckless driving, causing death and property damage, and failing to stop to render assistance and report the accident.

On May 2, 2013, the Director-General of the Southern Bangkok Criminal Case Office decided to charge Vorayuth with reckless driving resulting in damage to others’ property and death, driving over the legal speed limit, and causing damage to persons and property without stopping to provide reasonable assistance. However, Vorayuth was not charged with driving under the influence causing death.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, who had been appointed by the Commissioner General, reviewed the case and did not object to the decision not to charge Vorayuth with driving under the influence of alcohol causing death. Consequently, the decision not to press charges was final.

In the meantime, the limitation period for the remaining charge of reckless driving causing death had expired.

As a result, the eighth defendant, an authorized prosecutor, issued an order not to prosecute Vorayuth for reckless driving causing death, and the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, through the Deputy Commissioner General, did not appeal the prosecutor’s decision, so the order of non-prosecution became final.

Between February 29, 2016 and June 13, 2020, all eight defendants conspired to change the speed of the car driven by Vorayuth at the time of the accident from 177 kilometers per hour to 80 kilometers per hour as planned, even though this constituted a substantial departure from the truth and willful misconduct.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) reviewed the actions of the eight defendants and determined that there was sufficient evidence to file criminal charges. It forwarded its report, documents and recommendations to the Attorney General to file charges. As a result, the Attorney General initiated proceedings against the eight defendants.

After reviewing the prosecutor’s complaint and the evidence presented, which included nine boxes and 30 files, the court accepted the complaint and scheduled a preliminary hearing for September 10, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

In the meantime, all eight defendants applied for bail in the amount of 200,000 baht. The court granted provisional release on the condition that they are not allowed to leave the country unless they receive permission from the court.

