Medical Council Suspends Doctors Over Thaksin Hospital Stay

BANGKOK — The Medical Council of Thailand has penalized three physicians involved in former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s controversial stay at Police General Hospital during his one-year prison sentence. The case has become a heated political issue, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra insisting her father was “genuinely ill.”

Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, First Vice President of the Medical Council, announced on May 8 that the Medical Council committee meeting regarding the hospitalization of Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital during his one-year prison sentence, has resolved to penalize three physicians.

One doctor received a warning for failing to meet professional standards, while two others had their licenses suspended for providing information that did not correspond with the facts.

The Medical Council will present this resolution to the Special President of the Council, or the Minister of Public Health, for approval.

Prof. Dr. Prasit stated, “Based on the information we’ve received, there is no clear empirical evidence that there was a critical condition, which is why we have issued these penalties, including the suspension of medical licenses, which is a severe punishment.”

“Today, we cannot specify how long the license suspensions will last because this must first be approved by the Minister of Public Health,” Professor Dr. Prasit said. He added that if the Minister approves this resolution, it will proceed accordingly, but if not, the matter will return to the Medical Council board. Therefore, there will be a press conference to announce the duration of the suspensions.

Prof. Dr. Prasit also emphasized that the Medical Council adheres to correctness and evidence-based decisions: “We are not influenced by external factors. We don’t even concern ourselves with who the patient is, otherwise we would have issues. With the information available, we have concluded this according to the Medical Profession Act. Our resolution is not final, and the order cannot be issued until the Minister approves it.”

When asked whether it could be concluded that Thaksin was not genuinely ill, Professor Dr. Prasit briefly replied, “I think we shouldn’t think that way. The Medical Council has its dignity. Every physician has their own dignity and honor in carrying out what is right and just for society.”

Thaksin’s stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital became a heated political issue, with anti-Thaksin groups demanding a clear investigation. They also attacked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, suggesting she was complicit, even though she was not Prime Minister at that time.

When reporters questioned the Prime Minister two days before the Medical Council’s resolution, she responded that during her father’s stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, she already knew what was happening. However, as she had mentioned during parliamentary debates, “If I say it, would you believe it? If I speak, would you believe me?” When reporters pressed on whether Thaksin was genuinely ill, the Prime Minister firmly stated, “He was genuinely ill, and he had surgery.”

Prime Minister forcefully countered opposition claims during the no-confidence debate in March over her father’s 180-day hospital confinement instead of prison time. Opposition members alleged this preferential treatment stemmed from a “devil’s deal” when Pheu Thai formed a coalition with General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s faction.

Meanwhile, Thaksin’s supporters argue that he should not have been subject to these charges in the first place, as all the legal proceedings occurred after he was removed by a coup.

