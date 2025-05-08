9 Labs Keep Thai Durian Exports Flowing, China Open 24-Hour Customs

BANGKOK — Following the detection of Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) in fresh Thai durians by Chinese authorities, Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture has moved quickly to implement solutions, establishing nine testing laboratories to screen durians before export. Thai officials express confidence that these facilities will be sufficient during the current harvest season.

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat stated on May 8 that the ministry has been preparing for the durian export season by working closely with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to discuss various measures to facilitate exports and address ongoing challenges. These efforts include registering additional laboratories, reviewing existing lab facilities, and arranging adequate staff to support export operations.

Currently, Thailand has nine laboratories out of a previous ten that are authorized to test for BY2 (yellow dye). The ministry has submitted a request for Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Chachoengsao province to resume operations and is awaiting China’s approval. Despite this, Minister Narumon expressed confidence that the nine active labs are sufficient to handle the large volume of durians being exported to China.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Thailand informed reporters that Chinese customs has implemented special customs clearance procedures for Thai durian exports. China represents Thailand’s most important export market for durians, accounting for 98% of Thailand’s total durian exports last year, with an export value of approximately $4 billion.

Advertisement

Regarding issues with some Thai durians failing inspection and quarantine earlier this year, Chinese customs has increased inspection rates as a legal measure to guarantee the safety of imported food. As Thailand enters peak durian production season with increased export demand to China, customs procedures need to be completed in a timely manner.

Chinese customs has now instructed relevant border checkpoints to implement special working procedures operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They have also increased staff numbers and inspection equipment to work with Thailand in exploring additional facilitation measures, such as expedited classification and customs clearance procedures.

Advertisement

“China has always attached great importance to trade cooperation between China and Thailand and will make every effort to facilitate the export of quality Thai agricultural products to China,” the spokesperson said.

Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture has thanked the GACC and its officials for prioritizing the facilitation of durian imports this year, including the 24/7 staffing, extended border checkpoint hours, and the increased number of testing laboratories at Chinese import checkpoints.

_______________