Kindergarten Abuse: ‘Kru Jum’ Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

BANGKOK — A kindergarten worker caught on tape beating and shoving children in her classroom was convicted by a court earlier this week, the victims’ attorney said.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Monday sentenced Ornuma “Kru Jum” Plodprong, 30, to 195 days, or more than half a year, in prison for physical assault and child abuse of seven victims, lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet wrote online.

Ornuma reportedly confessed to all charges. She is currently out on bail, having posted a bond of 49,000 baht.

Families of the seven victims are also demanding compensation of 5 million baht each, which will be discussed in a court hearing on Dec. 23.

Video footage of Ornuma slapping students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi went viral in late September, igniting a wave of outrage on social media. More videos of other educators at Sarasas assaulting students soon followed.

Sarasas schools director Piboon Yongkamol later responded to criticism by going on TV to say a series of bizarre statements, such as that his schools screened teachers by cleaning their teeth and that parents were only suing the school for cash.

Only on Oct. 12 did the school agree to refund tuition fees for all victims’ families – after parents asked prosecutors to help file a class-action lawsuit against the school.

