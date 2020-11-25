9 Girls Rescued in Anti-Trafficking Raid, 11 Suspects Arrested

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Nine teenage girls were rescued in human-trafficking and 11 suspects were arrested in Bangkok’s northwestern suburbs on Tuesday.

The nine girls, all aged under 18 years, were rescued by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) police from a massage and spa parlor in Muang Thong Thani area of Nonthaburi province, where they had been eventually tempted into prostitution, said ATPD commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Sayam Boonsom.

The suspects had allegedly lured those underaged girls into the flesh trade in exchange for money paid by massage and spa customers, according to the ATPD commander.

About 150 male customers, including unidentified government officials, were believed to have had sex with the victims at the downtown parlor, which was practically a front for the flesh trade, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sayam said.