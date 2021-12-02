Man Arrested for Beating, Robbing Russian Tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Police said they arrested a 42-year-old man who assaulted a Russian woman in the resort town of Pattaya and stole from her back in May.

The suspect was identified as a Rayong native named Kriangsak, who is also wanted for nine other cases of robberies in Rayong province. Police said Kriangsak ambushed and beat the 56-year-old Russian tourist while she was taking photos in South Pattaya, before making off with her mobile phone and 2,000 USD in cash.

The assault left the tourist with bruises on her face, police said.

Investigators said Kriangsak was implicated by CCTV footage and records of him selling the stolen mobile phone at a shop. Kriangsak reportedly confessed to the crime, saying that he needed the money to buy alcohol and drugs.