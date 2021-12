 Nearly A Third of Bangkok Faces Unhealthy Microdust

BANGKOK — Eighteen out of 50 Bangkok districts experienced unhealthy air quality Thursday morning as the micro-dust PM 2.5 returns.

Among the 18 districts listed by the Center for Coordination and Mitigation of Bangkok Air Pollutions are Sathorn, Don Mueang, Bang Khen, Bangkok Yai, Ladkrabang, Yannawa, Sai Mai, Thawee Wattana, Taling Chan, Bang Khun Tien, Phasi Charoen, Wang Thong Lang and Klong Sam Wa.

These districts contained an average of 46 milligram of PM 2.5 micro dust per cubic meter.

The center, which is part of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said Ladkrabang district registered the highest micro dust level on Thursday morning at 63 milligram per cubic meter.