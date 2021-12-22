Bangkok Metropolis Faces Unhealthy Air Until Dec 29

BANGKOK —All of Bangkok and surrounding provinces face unhealthy level of PM2.5 micro-dust on Wednesday morning with the situation expect to lasts for a week. The Center for Coordination and Mitigation of Bangkok Air Pollution said Wednesday the levels of PM2.5 micro-dust in Bangkok on Wednesday morning at 9am ranges from 49 to 88 microgram per cubic meter with an average of 50 micrograms per cubic meter. This average level is classified as orange color and beginning to pose a health hazard.

The center added that the current level of micro-dust will persist and exacerbate further until Dec 27 and then ease until Dec 29 when northeastern wind will dissipate the level of micro-dust in Metro Bangkok.