Greek Tourist’s Cash Stolen in Phuket

PHUKET — A Greek tourist on Wednesday said he is offering a reward for the return of his 4,900 euros vacation cash stolen from his car on the resort island of Phuket.

The cash of about 200,000 baht was stolen in the night of Jan. 25 from a car parked inside a condominium’s parking lot near Kata Beach, according to a complaint filed by Greek tourist Alexiadis Alexandos. Alexandos said he is pledging the person who took the cash to return it in exchange for 500 euros in cash, or about 18,000 baht, with legal charges dropped.

“I put the cash in the car because the maids would come in to clean my room. The safety box inside my room was broken,” Alexandos said. “What bothered me most is the car was parked in front of the condominium and there’s a security camera. However, my car was parked in the blind spot of the camera.”

“[Condominium’s staff] told me to face the truth and get over it,” he added.

Alexandos and his family of four arrived in Phuket under “Test and Go” quarantine exemption scheme on Dec. 26 and planned to stay in Thailand until Feb. 25. He filed a complaint at Karon Police Station on Jan. 26, yet there has been no progress on the case, he said.

Running out of hope, he eventually decided to spread the word on social media with the help of his Thai friend and put up a sign on his car offering reward for the return of his cash.

Karon police superintendent Teerawat Leamsuwan said an investigation is underway.

“We are still investigating and need more time,” Col. Teerawat said Wednesday. “We told the family not to worry since we would definitely arrest the perpetrator.”