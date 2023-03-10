Police Arrested Myanmar Migrant Worker in Killing of Another at Bangkok Mall

BANGKOK — A Myanmar national was arrested Thursday for the alleged murder of a compatriot outside a mall in downtown Bangkok.

The victim, Phyu Mar Aung, was stabbed at least five times with a folding knife in front of Platinum Fashion Mall in Ratchathewi district on Thursday afternoon and died at the scene. The attacker, Thet Lin Oo, was arrested shortly after and charged with murder, Phayathai police superintendent Krissadaporn Jong-aksorn said.

“We believe it was driven by personal issues at work,” Pol. Col. Krissadaporn said.

He said both Myanmar nationals were employed by the same local fruit vendor. The suspect told police he killed his coworker out of anger after she told their employer that he was incompetent at work.

The suspect was taken to Phayathai Police Station to hear his charges.