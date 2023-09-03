Police Arrest Thai Man for Running Online Sex Show to Chinese Subscribers

BANGKOK — Police on Saturday said they arrested a Thai man for allegedly livestreaming an online sex show on a Chinese application.

Sompong Sae-yung, 34, was arrested Friday at an apartment in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district. He was charged with making and distributing pornographic content for commercial purposes.

The arrest followed an investigation into a raid on a Pattaya condominium last December, where a couple was caught in the act of livestreaming their sex on a Chinese application. Police said the suspect, who worked as a tour guide, translated comments from Chinese customers and directed the show per customers’ requests.

Sompong denied the accusations, saying he was only a translator and not involved in the international pornography ring.

Police said a Chinese woman, who organized and funded the show, has fled the country.