Speechless moment, a male suspected wrongdoing chanted Chinabanchorn wishing to lure police to let him free

A man was caught at his cottage for holding a rifle illegally and was brought to police station where he made all officers stunned chanting Chinnabanchorn fluently in the aim the gatha would convince the policemen to let him free from imprisonment.

On Nov 4, 2022, Police investigation team at Wang Jao Police station had invaded a cottage without registered number, Moo 12, Chiang Thong Subdistrict, Wang Jao District, Tak Province to arrest a man named Mr. Wilas (surname was sealed) holding unregistered long gun illegally.

While being at the police station and investigation for his wrongdoing was about to start, Mr. Wilas began murmured Chinnabanchorn gatha as he hoped that this gatha would have mantra to convince the officers to free him. Mr. Wilas chanted the gatha fluently.

The gatha was highly sacred among Buddhist. It is believed that whoever usually chant will get special support and power facilitating all their actions successfully and promote their charm, being loved by others. The gatha also protects chanters from danger, accident, ghost, devil, black magic, and spirit.

Police waited for ten minutes while he chanted before commenced investigating him and finally put him behind the bars.

Source: Khaosod Online