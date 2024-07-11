Love Triangle Brawl: Kuwaiti Men Clash in front of Pattaya Hotel

PATTAYA — A violent altercation between Kuwaiti men occurred in front of a hotel in Pattaya, causing fear among bystanders, as shown in a video recorded by nearby people. This led the police to search for the assailant.

Initially, witnesses, including Sompong Ruangkham, a 43-year-old chicken rice vendor who recorded the incident, thought one party was a influential person trying to display power in public. Only when the police found the suspect did they realize it was a love triangle dispute.

Tourist police reviewed CCTV footage and located the man at a condominium in Pattaya on the evening of July 10. He was identified as Khalilov, a 32-year-old Kuwaiti national, who was brought in for questioning at Pattaya City Police Station.

On the day of the incident, Khalilov drove a black Chevrolet Optra without a license plate. He encountered the victim, Mr. Alazemi, a 26-year-old Kuwaiti national who was his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Khalilov revved his engine loudly and honked his horn before parking in front of the hotel. When he got out to talk, Alazemi started arguing and tried to pull the woman.

Alazemi then took off his shirt and challenged Khalilov to a fight. The woman and another man present tried to intervene, but failed. Khalilov punched Alazemi hard, causing him to fall to the ground, while Khalilov’s friends surrounded them.

Later, Alazemi filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station. Officers sent him to the hospital for treatment before scheduling him to give a statement.

Initially, the authorities made an arrest record and charged Khalilov with brawling. He was then handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.

