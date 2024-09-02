Lopburi Police Investigate Violent Homicide of Cambodian Woman

LOPBURI — A Cambodian woman who came to work in Thailand was murdered in her room. Upon examining the wounds, the police suspect that the perpetrator acted out of hatred towards the woman, as they did not steal the money or gold necklace in the room.

On September 2, Pol. Lt. Col. Sanpop Polruang, Investigation Inspector of Pattana Nikhom Police Station, Lopburi Province, along with Pol. Col. Chayachai Nathanakanchon, Superintendent, along with the investigation team and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, inspected the crime scene at room number 11, a single-story rental room.

Upon entering the room, officers found the body of a woman lying face down, wearing a red shirt and black pants. Initial examination revealed blood covering the room, particularly around the neck area.

Lopburi police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old Cambodian woman, Ms. Mab. She was found with over 10 knife wounds. Her sister discovered the body at Amornrat Dormitory, near B Food Company, Moo 5, Chong Sarika Subdistrict, Pattana Nikhom District, Lopburi Province.

She called the workers’ supervisor to coordinate with the police to come to the scene of the incident. The body was sent to Pattana Nikhom Hospital for autopsy.

Forensic officers from Lopburi Provincial Police inspected the scene and found over 3,000 baht in cash and a gold necklace weighing about 1 baht near the table. The room was in disarray, suggesting a struggle before the woman’s throat was cut. Barefoot and shoe prints were found on the floor, believed to be from the perpetrator.

Later, investigators questioned the victim’s sister, Ms. Charaiyon, who works at B Food Company. She stated that initially, she, her sister, and their brother rented the room together, but their brother had returned to Cambodia. When she returned from her night shift, she found the door open and discovered her sister’s body.

The investigation revealed that normally only the two sisters lived in the room, working different shifts. Police are considering motives including rape or a love affair, as the victim was attractive and had many male admirers. A neighbor reported hearing what sounded like an argument late at night.

Preliminary autopsy results showed the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and face, as well as what appeared to be knife wounds, severely disfiguring her face. The nature of the wounds suggests the perpetrator harbored intense hatred towards the victim.

