Thai Oil Rushes to Contain 20-Ton Crude Oil Spill 9km from Koh Sichang

CHONBURI — Government officials and private companies are working to control damage from a crude oil spill at Single Buoy Mooring-2 (SBM-2) of Thai Oil’s refinery in Sri Racha, Chonburi, during oil transfer operations from the Singapore-flagged vessel Phoenix Jamnagar. The incident occurred approximately 13km from shore and 9km from Koh Sichang island in 30-meter-deep waters.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited issued a statement explaining that the spill was caused by force majeure conditions from sudden high waves and strong winds just minutes before midnight on June 5, while workers were halting oil transfer operations according to standard safety procedures.

Oil leaked when the SBM-2’s Breakaway Coupling protection system valve was closing at approximately 11:54 p.m.

“The company had already deployed booms before crude oil transfer operations. Currently, there is no additional oil leakage, and the SBM-2 buoy system sustained no damage,” Thai Oil stated. “Oil slicks on the sea surface resulted from high waves and strong winds causing some oil to escape from the boom line. No injuries occurred from this incident.”

Government Response Mobilized

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri ordered Marine Department Director-General Krichphet Chaichuay to establish a coordination center for preventing and eliminating marine oil pollution. The Marine Department coordinated with the Royal Thai Navy to set up an incident command center for oil spill cleanup.

Area surveys revealed thin black or brown oil slicks scattered across approximately 100 square meters, moving southward at 1 knot with northeast winds.

Cleanup Operations Underway

The Marine Department deployed the vessel Chonthara Anurak with personnel and equipment including 200 meters of booms, 800 liters of oil dispersant, spray arms, and skimmers. The operation maintains 24-hour readiness to control the situation and minimize oil slick spread.

Coordination includes the National Maritime Interest Protection Command Center and the 1st Naval Area Command, providing land and sea support with personnel, watercraft, aircraft, UAVs, helicopters from Laem Chabang, HTMS Tachai, and Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft.

The Pollution Control Department and Marine and Coastal Resources Department reported that Thai Oil successfully stopped the leak 100%, deployed containment booms around the incident area, and applied oil dispersants. The Pollution Control Department provided OILMAP modeling to the Marine Department and Thai Oil for tracking crude oil movement, with continued environmental monitoring and technical assistance.

