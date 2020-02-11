OSAKA (Kyodo) — A regional airport serving popular tourist spots in western Japan, including Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe, is set to become the first airport in Japan equipped with toilets for exclusive use by dogs later this week.

Osaka airport decided to introduce the facility after receiving requests for it, not only from passengers traveling with their pet dogs but also from airline officials reporting occasional toileting accidents involving dogs onboard their aircraft, according to its operator, Kansai Airports.

