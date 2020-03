TOKYO (Kyodo) — Police investigated a record number of domestic violence cases in Japan in 2019, marking the 16th consecutive year of increase, an official report showed Thursday.

The total stood at 9,161, up 73 from the previous year, while the number of consultations to police officers across the country about potential domestic violence also rose to 82,207, up 4,725, according to the report from the National Police Agency.

Continue reading the story here.