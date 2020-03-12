Popular Kumamon Mascot Marks 10 Years Since Debut

KUMAMOTO (Kyodo) — Iconic mascot Kumamon, a cuddly Japanese black bear-like character that has gained worldwide fame, marked his 10th birthday Thursday, although celebrations scheduled to be held on the weekend have been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Even if we can’t meet now, our hearts are connected. I am hoping we can return to our normal lives as soon as possible,” a message attributed to the popular mascot said.

