Popular Kumamon Mascot Marks 10 Years Since Debut

KUMAMOTO (Kyodo) — Iconic mascot Kumamon, a cuddly Japanese black bear-like character that has gained worldwide fame, marked his 10th birthday Thursday, although celebrations scheduled to be held on the weekend have been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Even if we can’t meet now, our hearts are connected. I am hoping we can return to our normal lives as soon as possible,” a message attributed to the popular mascot said.
おはくまー！今日はボクのお誕生日だモーン！いつもおうえんしてくまさり、ありがとうだモン！これからも応援よろしくまー！みなさんとわくわくまーな1年となるよう、はりきってお仕事行ってくるモーン☆ pic.twitter.com/4qMfr2ZFUJ
— くまモン【公式】 (@55_kumamon) March 11, 2020
Continue reading the story here.