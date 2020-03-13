Japan Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Postpone Olympics

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told U.S. President Donald Trump during telephone talks on Friday that Japan is preparing to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as planned despite Trump’s one-year postponement suggestion, the top government spokesman said.

In their first conversation about the coronavirus outbreak, Abe and Trump spoke about their respective countries’ efforts to contain the pneumonia-causing virus that was found in China late last year, and agreed to work together to prevent its further spread.

