Huawei Reports Record Sales Despite Row With U.S.

BEIJING (Kyodo) — Chinese telecom-equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co. on Tuesday reported record sales and net profits for 2019, despite U.S. attempts to exclude the company from government contracts on grounds of security concerns.

Huawei, a leader in next-generation 5G mobile communications networks, said its sales soared 19.1 percent to 858.8 billion yuan ($121.00 billion) and net profits rose 5.6 percent to 62.7 billion yuan last year on the back of its robust smartphone business.

