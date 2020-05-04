Japanese Tennis Pros Face off in Switch Match

LOS ANGELES (Kyodo) — Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka swapped their rackets for Nintendo Switch controllers and met on court in the Mario Tennis Aces video game on Sunday during the “Stay at Home Slam,” a virtual charity tournament featuring eight star players and their celebrity doubles partners.

Nishikori and DJ Steve Aoki squared off against Osaka and model Hailey Bieber in the first round of the competition streamed live on Facebook, but the latter pair forfeited after a weak internet connection halted play.

