Japan Hotels Admonished for Denying Room to Gay Couple

KOBE (Kyodo) — Two hotels in a western Japanese city have been reprimanded after refusing to rent a room to a gay couple despite a law that bans turning away guests because of sexual orientation or gender identity, a city official said Monday.

The official said the couple was rejected by two so-called love hotels, accommodations for couples typically booked by the hour, in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 5. Two days later, one of the rejected customers consulted the city.

