Pandemic Commodity: Japan 7-Eleven to Sell Life Insurance

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said Monday it will start selling life insurance at its over 20,000 outlets nationwide, the first such case at a convenience store, as the need for contactless sales grow due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s largest convenience store chain will start selling cancer insurance from Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. from June 16, in addition to its group insurer’s four programs covering car, bicycle and leisure activities that it currently handles.

