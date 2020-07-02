New Augury for 2020? Shooting Star Exploded Above Tokyo

By
Kyodo News
-
Supplied photo taken from footage captured by Daichi Fujii of Hiratsuka City Museum shows a fireball crossing the sky as seen from Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on July 2, 2020 / Kyodo.

TOKYO (Kyodo) — An extremely bright shooting star crossed the sky above Tokyo early Thursday with many people saying they heard it explode.

Police and firefighters said no damage has been reported so far in the capital and neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture from what is believed to be a bolide, a fireball often compared to a full moon for its brightness.

Continue reading the story here.

