Only 23.9% in Japan Look Forward to Olympics Next Summer: Poll

TOYKO (Kyodo) — Only 23.9 percent of people in Japan are in favor of holding next summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as scheduled, while more than half of the country’s populace are dissatisfied with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

As the world has been engulfed by the pandemic for months, 36.4 percent of respondents to the nationwide opinion poll think that the Summer Games should be postponed again, while 33.7 percent said they should be canceled.

Continue reading the story here.