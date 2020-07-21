Japan Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Over Vagina 3-D Scans

TOYKO (Kyodo) — The Supreme Court rejected Thursday an appeal made by an artist against a lower court ruling that found her guilty of obscenity for distributing 3-D scans of her own genitalia to supporters in 2013 and 2014.

The top court’s No. 1 Petty Bench turned down a claim of innocence by 48-year-old Megumi Igarashi, who works under the pseudonym “Rokudenashi-ko” (good-for-nothing girl), that the distribution was “part of her artistic activities.” She will be fined 400,000 yen ($3,740) as ordered by the lower courts.

