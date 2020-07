TOYKO (Kyodo) — Chinese ships were spotted near a group of the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for the 100th straight day on Wednesday, the longest streak since Tokyo put them under state control in 2012.

Japan said China’s repeated dispatch of vessels to the Senkakus is an “extremely serious” issue, prompting Tokyo to beef up patrols and lodge protests with Beijing.

