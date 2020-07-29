BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said China and France should strengthen strategic communication and coordination in the face of mounting instability and uncertainty globally, so as to join hands to safeguard multilateralism and oppose unilateral bullying for the sake of world peace and stability.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, while noting that the two sides have achieved fruitful results in the 20th China-France Strategic Dialogue and the seventh China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, which have paved the way for exchanges and interaction between the two heads of state this year.

The two sides should also make full use of the “fast-track lane” to promote the resumption of work and production, and create good conditions for resuming people-to-people exchanges and flights between the two countries, he noted.

Wang stressed that as comprehensive strategic partners, China and France should open to, rather than restricting, each other, and should do more things to promote mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, instead of causing lose-lose results. It is hoped that France can work together with China to uphold a level-playing field and a fair business environment, and does not adopt discriminatory policies against any businesses.

Wang noted that China and Europe are two important forces in a world heading toward multipolarity and should play the role as global stabilizers.

China is willing to strengthen coordination with France on the China-EU relationship, and accelerate the negotiation of the China-EU investment agreement and cooperation in tackling climate change and other fields, Wang said.

He expressed the expectation that France would play a positive part and work together with China to seek common ground while reserving differences and focusing on cooperation to ensure the sound and stable development of China-EU relations.

Noting this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN), Wang said China and France should uphold multilateralism, safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, oppose any attempt to weaken the role of the UN and support its core status in the international system.

For his part, Le Drian said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, France and China have maintained close communication and cooperation.

The two sides have made proper arrangements for flights between each other, effectively ensuring their personnel exchanges, he said.

Describing the recent France-China strategic dialogue and their high-level economic and financial dialogue as fruitful, he added that France is ready to work with China to prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges between both sides.

The French side will treat all countries and enterprises equally and will not adopt discriminatory policies, he promised, adding that both Europe and China are committed to multilateralism.

France attaches great importance to EU-China relations and supports dialogues between the EU and China, so as to advance negotiations on the investment agreement and cooperation on climate change.