U.N. Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action

HIROSHIMA (Kyodo) — U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a message for Thursday’s 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, warned that the risk of nuclear weapons being used is growing and urged all nations to renew their commitment to achieving a world free of them.

“Division, distrust and a lack of dialogue threaten to return the world to unrestrained strategic nuclear competition,” Guterres said in a video message delivered at an annual ceremony in the western Japanese city.

