TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Tokyo Olympic bid committee transferred a total of over 1.1 billion yen ($10.5 million) to overseas destinations around the time the Japanese capital was picked as the host city in 2013, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The sum includes the some 230 million yen paid to Black Tidings Co., a now-defunct consulting firm based in Singapore recently found to have transferred funds to the son of a one-time influential International Olympic Committee member in July and October 2013. Tokyo was chosen as the host city for the 2020 Olympics in September 2013.

