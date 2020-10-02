Japan Rural Version of ‘Abbey Road’ Cover Goes Viral

KYOTO (Kyodo) — A daily life snapshot taken in the rural mountains of Kyoto Prefecture of four elderly people at a zebra crossing, reminiscent of the cover of the Beatles’ famous “Abbey Road” album has been making the headlines on Twitter in Japan.

The photograph was taken by Toshihiko Hata, a freelance designer in Ayabe, Kyoto Prefecture. Hata was born in Ayabe and he used to live in the city’s downtown area before moving to a small rural community in the mountains.

Continue reading the story here.