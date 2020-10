AOMORI (Kyodo) — A historic house supposedly used as a ninja base hundreds of years ago in northeastern Japan has avoided demolition after its new owner vowed to preserve the property, a university professor said Tuesday.

The wooden one-story house, which sits in a narrow alley in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, had faced the risk of demolition after the couple that owned it for about 30 years decided to sell it due to its high maintenance costs.

