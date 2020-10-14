China, Singapore Agree to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties

SINGAPORE (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan agreed here on Tuesday night to further strengthen bilateral ties.

During their meeting at Singapore’s Changi Airport, Balakrishnan said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Singapore and China, and the two countries have helped each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has demonstrated the resilience of the bilateral ties.

He also congratulated China on its remarkable achievements in the epidemic prevention and control and expressed hopes that both countries would maintain the cooperation and high-level exchanges of visits, and resume normal personnel exchanges as soon as possible, so as to push the relations to a new height.

Wang, for his part, said that Singapore stands to be a good friend and partner of China, as the two countries always understand, support, help and trust each other. Moreover, the bilateral relationship have stood the test of the COVID-19 and further strengthened in the fight against the pandemic.

China is willing to work with Singapore to enhance bilateral and tri-lateral cooperation in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and promote the construction of the fast lane for personal exchanges and the green lane for logistics, Wang said.

China is also willing to join hands with Singapore to make positive contributions to the recovery of global economy and to world peace and stability, he added.

The two sides also agreed to make concerted efforts to safeguard multilateralism, push for the solidarity of the international community in combating the coronavirus and strengthen relationship between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Wang was on a transit visit in Singapore as part of his Asian tour on Oct. 11-15. He paid official visits to Cambodia and Malaysia before arriving in Singapore. He will also visit Laos and Thailand.