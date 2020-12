GENEVA (Kyodo) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Thursday it upheld Russia’s ban from next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics, but shortened a four-year suspension to two years.

Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA had appealed the sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in December last year that barred Russia’s flag, anthem and country name from competitions, including the Olympics, for four years.

