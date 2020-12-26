Hundreds of Japanese Still Contesting Trump’s Election Defeat

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Less than a month before the swearing-in ceremony in Washington for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, hundreds of Japanese, including adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, are taking to the streets in support of President Donald Trump’s claim that he won election.

“Stop biased reporting” and “Admit (the U.S. presidential election) was rigged” were among slogans shouted in unison by more than 200 Trump supporters during a rally held at Hibiya Park in central Tokyo in late November.

