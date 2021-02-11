Embattled Tokyo Olympics Chief To Quit Over Sexist Remarks

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Tokyo Olympic chief Yoshiro Mori will step down over his remarks about women talking too much that sparked outrage at home and abroad as sexist and cast another shadow over the prospects of the rescheduled games opening this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The 83-year-old former prime minister said at a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting Feb. 3 that having women participate in meetings meant they tended to “drag on.” He later retracted the comments and apologized but said he would not resign.

