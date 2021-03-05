Okinawan Women Group Chronicles Sex Crimes by U.S. Military

OKINAWA (Kyodo) — In a book by an Okinawan women’s civic group documenting sex crimes by U.S. soldiers in Japan, a 9-month-old infant girl is listed as the youngest rape victim.

Among a litany of cases the group began compiling after the rape of an Okinawan elementary schoolgirl by three U.S. soldiers in 1995, the 1949 crime by a U.S. serviceman who was an acquaintance of the baby’s mother stands out as arguably the most heinous and unimaginable – the baby reportedly died soon afterward.

