4 More BTS Green Line Stations to Open on June 3

BANGKOK — Four more BTS stations extending towards the northern suburbs of Bangkok are expected to open in June.

The BTS Green Line will open four more stations on June 3, governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Monday.

The stations will extend north from Kasetsart University station to Royal Forest Department, Bang Bua, 11th Infantry Regiment, and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat stations. The latter was previously known as Laksi Monument Station prior to the memorial’s mysterious disappearance.

Aswin said the four stations would link educational institutions, government offices, and suburban communities while relieving traffic on the usually-choked Phahon Yothin, Vibhavadi Rangsit, Ngam Wong Wan, Kaset Nawamin, Chaeng Watthana, and Ram Inthra roads.

Wat Phra Sri Mahathat will also connect with the Pink Line commuter rail which will run from the Nonthaburi Government Center near Khae Rai junction along Tiwanon and Chaeng Watthana roads to the eastern district of Min Buri.

Aswin said the Green Line’s terminal station at Khu Khot station in Pathum Thani province will open by the end of 2020, or seven stations after Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station. He said the BTS will also purchase 13 additional trains to accommodate the new stations, bumping up the number of trains from 85 to 98.

“The line will run through the Bangkok metropolitan region, from Pathum Thani through to Samut Prakan in a frictionless 53 kilometer ride across three provinces in a 1 hour, 30 minute ride,” Aswin said.

