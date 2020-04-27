Coronavirus: Prachuap Temples Say They’re Running Out of Food

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — Buddhist temples in a southern province are asking for help from the government on Monday because they are running out of donations and food due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wiwat Wankumpha, director of Prachuap Khiri Khan province’s Buddhist Office, said a number of temples in the province are facing hardship and have requested for 80,000 to 100,000 baht in cash assistance.

Monks and their helpers have been receiving fewer food alms and less cash donations because many Buddhists are cutting their expenses amid the economic impact caused by the pandemic.

Many stray cats and dogs left at temples also have to be fed.

Temples are being told by the provincial Buddhist office to consider reducing the number of dependent lay people. They are also advised to close the temples temporarily in order to save electricity costs.

Another measure recommended for temples is to rely on vegetable gardening in the short term and halt any new project that needs large spending.

“For affected temples… we have offered initial assistance by giving rice and dried food,” Wiwat said on Monday.