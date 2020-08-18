Note: Removal of a Photo of a Student Protester

Khaosod English recently removed a photo depicting a student protest at school in Bangkok following complaints from the student activist seen in the image. We did not receive any order to do so from the government.

The student cited concerns for possible reprisals from the authorities if her identity were revealed in the photo.

Although we firmly believe in the rights to freely report a public assembly, we must also comply with media regulations and norms in Thailand, which ban publishing images and videos of minors without their consent.

We will continue to report and publish photos and videos of student protests, while finding the delicate balance in upholding both the public interest and the privacy of underage individuals.