Top image: Chinese Embassy charge d’affaires Yang Xin presides over a ceremony of donating medical supplies to the Thai government to fight the coronavirus on April 13, 2020.

Note: The following is an abridged script of the speech to be given by acting Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand Yang Xin to an online reception held Thursday on the occasion of National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

Ladies and gentlemen, friends,

Welcome to the online celebration of the 71st Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Here, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, I would like to express my deepest respect and sincere thanks to all the friends who have made important contributions to the development of the People’s Republic of China and the cause of China-Thailand friendship!

Weathered rain and sunshine, and great changes have taken place. In the past 71 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China has gone from being poor and weak to being independent and prosperous, and achieved a tremendous transformation from standing up, growing rich to becoming strong, which created great miracles one after another in the history of human development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping poses with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn after awarding her the Friendship Medal during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing on Sept. 30, 2019.

Since the beginning of this year, facing the COVID-19 outbreak that caught us all by surprise, the Central Committee of the CPC with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, united and led the whole nation, carried out a heart-stirring combat against the epidemic, underwent an extremely hard and bitter historical examination, made great efforts to achieve the major strategic achievements in the fight against the epidemic and created another oriental miracle in the history of human combating the diseases.

The great combat against the epidemic and the great spirit of fighting against the epidemic are the surging embodiment of China’s power, the highlight of the advantages of China’s system, and the vivid interpretation of the China’s spirit.

It once again shows to the world that in the past 71 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have composed a magnificent song of struggle, and have walked out of a glorious way forward.

Elephants and their mahoots pose for photos to express support to the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Feb 12, 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen, friends,

China and Thailand are good neighbors, good partners, good friends and good relatives who live in harmony and share weal and woe. This year marks the 45th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

Over the past 45 years, China-Thailand relations have gone through an extraordinary path of development. With the deepening of political mutual trust, economic and trade cooperation, closer people to people exchanges, and fruitful results have been achieved in all-round cooperation between the two countries.

In July, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha held a telephone conversation to exchange views on bilateral relations and cooperation, and reached new consensus, which injected new impetus and pointed out new directions for further promoting the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Thailand.

School students in Songkhla on Feb. 5, 2020, wave Thai and Chinese flags to show solidarity with China’s battle against the coronavirus. Image: Kobkarnsuksa School.

Earlier this year, in the face of the global Covid-19 epidemic, China and Thailand and their peoples have always trusted and supported each other in the fight against the epidemic. They have interpreted the profound kinship between China and Thailand and the great spirit of a community of a shared future for mankind with practical actions, so as to make positive contributions to global public health.

It is gratifying that China and Thailand have worked hand in hand to coordinate the two major events of combating the epidemic and economic development, and comprehensively promote practical cooperation.

In the face of the severe impact of the epidemic, the bilateral trade volume between China and Thailand increased by 6.7% in the first eight months of this year.

In the first half of this year, China-Thailand railway, as the flagship project of the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries, is progressing smoothly, and the cooperation between the two sides in the innovative fields such as 5G, e-commerce and telemedicine has been accelerated. China-Thailand relations will be greatly strengthened after the baptism of the epidemic and changes in the international situation.

A Chinese caligrapher writes messages wishing fortune and health on the occasion of Chinese New Year on Jan. 20, 2020. Image: Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand.

“River flows far away, and the friendship between China and Thailand lasts long.”

Standing at the new starting point of the 71st Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the 45th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, and the continuation of bilateral cooperation, I believe that through the joint efforts of both sides, China-Thailand relations will continue to expand the shared interests, enhance consensus, deepen cooperation, achieve more brilliant achievements, create a brighter future, and benefit the people of the two countries, as well as the whole world with more tangible achievements.

Let’s join hands to turn confidence into action and turn expectation into reality, so as to meet the bright future of the People’s Republic of China and China-Thailand relations!

Wish the People’s Republic of China and the Kingdom of Thailand thriving and prosperous and two peoples are happy and healthy!

Wish the friendship between China and Thailand flourish and last forever! Wish China and Thailand defeat the epidemic as soon as possible, and wish everyone in Thailand good health!