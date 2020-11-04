Opinion: Indian Embassy Responds to Op-Ed on Kashmir

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok sent the following letter to Khaosod English to explain its viewpoints on the issues of Kashmir:

To News Chief of Khaosod English,

I am writing to you with reference to the publication of “Opinion: Kashmir Deserves the Rights To Decide Its Own Fate” in Khaosod English on 27 October 2020.

2. It is regrettable that the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Thailand has utilised your news site for spreading fictitious information and propaganda.

3. It is also surprising that your news site/agency has published the opinion piece without verifying the facts. [Note: Khaosod English does not alter or fact-check opinion pieces. We didn’t fact-check this one either.]

I would like to clarify that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947 was legal, complete and irrevocable.

4. As part of the largest democracy in the world, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently exercised their electoral rights in innumerable elections to the state assembly, the national Parliament as well as in the recent local body elections in October 2019 with a very high turnout.

Media has been working independently there with no restrictions placed on its functioning and a slew of progressive Central Laws enhancing political, socio-economic and civil rights of people have been made applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Jammu & Kashmir is in the fore front of our national efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen considerable positive growth and development over the last one year.

5. India has a robust, transparent and independent judicial system, drawing its strength from the Constitution of India which safeguards and guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen of India.

6. It is requested that the above facts may be kept in view for any future reference.

Yours sincerely

Sandeep Kumar

First Secretary, Indian Embassy in Bangkok.