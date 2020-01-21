Court Acquits Future Forward of Anti-Monarchy Allegation

BANGKOK — The court on Tuesday acquitted a key opposition party of allegations that it attempted to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

In a highly anticipated ruling, the Constitutional Court found the Future Forward Party is not guilty of the charge brought by a lawyer, who argued that the party sought to destroy the monarchy and had ties to the Illuminati cult. However, another pending court case could still see the party disbanded.

After a relatively short verdict reading, the tribunal said there was no sufficient evidence of the alleged crime.

Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said the party will continue to serve the public by holding the government accountable and pushing for reforms, such as the abolition of military draft.

“The Future Forward Party is moving forward,” Thanathorn said. “We promise to keep up our works in the parliament and scrutinize the government as our electorates have placed their trust on us to do so.”

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and other party executives did not attend the verdict in person, as they gathered at the party headquarters to watch the live broadcast of the session instead.

“Our journey has just begun,” Thanathorn said. “There’s still a lot to push forward. We will continue to work and fulfill people’s dream to see Thailand forward.”

The complaint was brought forward by lawyer and a former chief advisor to the chief ombudsman Natthaporn Toprayoon, who accused party leaders of having ill intent toward the monarchy since before the party was founded.

He also said that the party’s triangular logo signifies association with the the fictitious New World Order cult, making the party a threat to the monarchy and earning the court case a nickname of “Illuminati Case.”

However, the fate of the Future Forward Party is hanging on yet another court case; the party stands accused of violating election laws by taking a loan from its party leader.

The case was already accepted by the same court and the result could still dissolve the party and force its lawmakers out of Parliament.