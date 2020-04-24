Former Suthep’s Protest Leader Appointed to House Committee

BANGKOK — A socialite known for her leadership during a protest against an elected government back in 2014 was appointed to the House Committee on police affairs on Thursday.

The appointment, published in the Royal Government Gazette, replaced Palang Pracharath MP Chaiwat Paopiamsup who resigned earlier with Democrat MP Chitpas Kridakon.

Chitpas, better known by her nickname Tant, is a famous socialite and the eldest daughter of Singha executive vice-president Chutinant Bhirombhakdi. She currently serves as a deputy secretary of the Democrat Party and a party-list MP.

She was part of a protest movement led by former Democrat executive Suthep Thaugsuban from 2013 to 2014, which sought to oust the government of Yingluck Shinawatra and implement a set of reforms before a new election can take place.

Chitpas also led one of the protests in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ, which saw the building sign vandalized by the demonstrators.

Her ties with anti-police activities in the past sparked a controversy when she tried to join the police force in 2015. But her bid to be appointed in the Royal Thai Police eventually failed after it came under criticism of suspected nepotism.

Related stories:

Police Protest Giving Officer Position to Former PCAD Leader