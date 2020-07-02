Prayut, Chinese PM Congratulate 45th Anniversary of Ties

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulatory messages on Wednesday with his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-o-cha, on the 45 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Li said China and Thailand are close and friendly neighbors. Over the past 45 years, bilateral relations have developed steadily with fruitful results in all areas of cooperation, bringing concrete benefits to both peoples and setting an example for promoting relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

This year, China and Thailand have helped and supported each other in the fight against COVID-19, further elevating their traditional friendship. China and Thailand are close like a family, Li said.

Li noted that China highly values developing relationship with Thailand, and is ready to work with the Thai side to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation so as to contribute to economic recovery and sustainable development in China, Thailand, as well as ASEAN countries.

Prayut said in his congratulatory message that reviewing the history of friendly cooperation between Thailand and China, the two sides have always stood together through thick and thin and established a deep friendship. “China and Thailand are one family” vividly depicts this special relationship.

As the ties between Thailand and China are about to enter a new decade, it is necessary for the two countries to continue to uphold the spirit of friendship and solidarity and meet the challenges together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the international situation, he said.

The Thai government is ready to work closely with the Chinese government to push bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, he added.